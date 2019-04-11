UNF police sergeant accused of exposing self

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A police sergeant at the University of North Florida was arrested Wednesday and charged with indecent exposure, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Mark Milton was booked into the Duval County jail and released hours later on a $3,500 bond. A spokesperson for UNF confirmed Milton was placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

A post on the UNF Police Department's Facebook page shows he accepted the Employee of the Quarter award in 2016.

"If this one officer made that mistaken, then he should not be allowed to come back," said Raquel Martin, a UNF student.

News4Jax visited Milton's listed address. Someone inside did not open the door and did not wish to comment.

The circumstances surrounding the crime Milton is accused of were not immediately clear. News4Jax has requested a police report from the Sheriff's Office.

