UNF to use $29K grant to improve, increase body cameras for police

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police officers at the University of North Florida could soon be equipped with more body cameras, according to a report from UNFspinnaker.com.

A $29,000 grant from the Department of Justice is expected to allow the University of North Florida Police Department to improve the quality of its body-worn cameras and to purchase more cameras, the Spinnaker reported.

According to the report, UNFPD hopes by February to have all of its patrol officers and sergeants equipped with body cameras.

The university started a pilot program for body cameras on campus in May 2015.

UNFPD will hold another public meeting from 11 a.m. to noon March 2 at the Student Union to discuss the department's body camera policies.

