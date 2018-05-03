Universal Orlando offers Florida residents buy-one get-one free deal

ORLANDO, Fla. - Universal Orlando is offering Florida residents the deal of the year: a buy-one, get-one free offer .

Any Florida resident who buys a day at the parks will get a second day free.

To claim the deal, you must have a UPC code from a 12 oz. can of Fanta Orange or Sprite. When you get the tickets, they must both be used by June 28, 2018.

Limited Time Offer – Buy A Day, Get A 2nd Day Free

Valid on Florida Resident 2-Park 1-Day Park-to-Park ticket.

Visit both Universal Studios™ and Islands of Adventure™ on the same day.

Valid with UPC code from 12 oz. cans of Sprite® or Fanta® Orange.

Purchase now–Jun. 27, 2018.

Use any 2 days now–Jun. 28, 2018 with no blockout dates.

Days can be non-consecutive.

Click HERE for more information.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.