University of Florida report finds JEA is worth up to $7.5 billion

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A new report found JEA is worth up to $7.5 billion.The study released by the University of Florida gives the utility company insight it can use going forward to help it in the future.

The six-month study comes months after the city and utility company ended a lengthy debate on whether to sell it to a private company.

While this study did assess the value of JEA, it is important to note the company says it still has no plans to sell. JEA says there is a contribution agreement in place with the city through 2021. Any future discussions would need to get approval from voters.

This study does not weigh in, one way or the other, on the debate.

It does outline risks and uncertainties surrounding a potential sale, including the complexity of it given its obligations to other companies like the Plant Vogtle in Georgia.

In a statement from JEA, the company said the study gave it positive and helpful feedback including its value to the community and its customers. It also shed light on the need for a 10-year strategic plan.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.