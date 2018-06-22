University physicist accused of sexually assaulting dog

A Michigan man is accused of sexually assaulting a dog. 51-year-old Michigan State University Physicist Joseph Hattey was arraigned for sodomy.

A suspicious Craiglist ad led to his arrest. In court Thursday, a judge heard from a witness and a detective with Ingham County Sheriff's Office.

"We went down to the basement and he grabbed the basset hound out of the spare room," Maxx Rapp, the man who posted the Craigslist ad, said.

Question: "Did you notice anything unusual about his appearance?"

"Yes," Rapp said. "He was visually aroused // there were various --not auditory -- but I heard various e-mails come out and various 'hey where'd you go? I want to talk to you again. I want to meet up with you again' type things."

The dog has since been adopted into a new home. As for Hattey -- he's been suspended from his position at MSU.

Hattey was given a $5,000 bond and faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted. he's due back in court July 5.

WILX / CNN