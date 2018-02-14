UPS expects to ship 88 million flowers for Valentine's Day.

Flowers are a staple for Valentine's Day, and UPS will help spread the love as they deliver an estimated 88 million of them today.

That equates to about eight million pounds of flowers shipped to significant others and loved ones. American are expected to spend two billion dollars on the arraignments, according to the National Retail Federation, with the average person spending about $144 on their Valentine.

To ensure freshness UPS get flowers from Latin America and they're delivered to the person within two days.

