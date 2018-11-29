US Marshals capture man accused of throwing ex-girlfriend into dog cage

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 31-year-old man accused of beating and choking a woman then putting her in a dog cage was captured in Idaho by U.S. Marshals and returned to Jacksonville.

Colten Michael Asher is charged with felony domestic battery and felony domestic battery by strangulation.

Asher was in shackles Wednesday afternoon when he stood before a Duval County judge as the charges against him were read for the first time in court.

The charges stem from a Sept. 17 incident in which an argument between Asher and his ex-girlfriend turned violent, court records show. According to an injunction filed by the woman, Asher punched her in the face, pinned her down and tried to strangle her until she almost blacked out.

PREVIOUS STORY: Police search for man accused of beating, choking ex-girlfriend

Court documents show Asher then stood up and kicked the woman in the head multiple times then grabbed her and threw her into a metal dog cage.

According to the victim's father, Asher ran from the apartment before officers arrived.

Max Bass, her father, told News4Jax that U.S. Marshals recently caught Asher in Idaho. Asher was brought back to Jacksonville and booked into the Duval County jail early Wednesday morning, online jail records show.

Bass was in the courtroom Wednesday afternoon when Asher made his first appearance and the judge set his bond at $50,000.

"We’re very happy to get step one. He’s in jail," Bass told News4Jax. "We’re disappointed the bail was set at such a low rate with all his priors and all he had done with our daughter."

According to Duval County court records, another woman filed a domestic injunction against Asher in 2012. Court records show Asher was also accused of killing a girlfriend's dog in 2011. He was arrested on a charge of cruelty to animals, but the charge was later dropped.

Should Asher make bond, the judge ordered that he be required to wear a GPS monitor upon release and have no contact with the victim, including no phone calls, texts or emails.

Asher's next court date is Dec. 19.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office booking photo of Colten Asher

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.