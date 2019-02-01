US Navy dropping live bombs in Ocala National Forest

OCALA, Fla. - The U.S. Navy is dropping live bombs this week in Florida.

The Naval Air Station in Jacksonville is conducting live and inert bomb training at Pinecastle Range Complex in the Ocala National Forest. Training will be conducted from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. from Thursday through Sunday.

The range complex is about 2 miles west of the Camp Ocala campgrounds and near several hiking trails.

It's common for F-18 jet fighters and other Navy aircraft to drop bombs in the middle of the range.

The explosions and loud noises may push wildlife out of the forest and onto nearby roads.

Anyone who has a noise complaint is asked to call the Fleet Area Control and Surveillance Facility in Jacksonville at 800-874-5059

