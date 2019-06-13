US Senate confirms 2 federal judges for Florida districts

iStock/junial

MIAMI - The U.S. Senate has voted to confirm two men as the newest federal judges in Florida.

Florida's senators announced the confirmations Wednesday of Thomas Barber for a seat in the state's middle district, which includes Jacksonville, and Rodney Smith to serve on the bench in South Florida.

Barber was a prosecutor and county judge in Tampa and has been a circuit judge there since 2008. Smith is a former Miami-Dade assistant county attorney, prosecutor and county judge who has served since 2012 as a circuit judge.

The Senate has now confirmed five of President Donald Trump's nominees for lifetime positions the federal bench in Florida.

