USS Jacksonville to be decommissioned

The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Jacksonville (SSN 699) arrived Dec. 11 at Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton to commence its inactivation and decommissioning process.

The Navy will be decommissioning the nuclear-powered submarine USS Jacksonville on Wednesday at Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton in Washington.

The sub was commissioned May 16, 1981.

PHOTO STORY: USS Jacksonville submarine to be decommissioned

At 360 feet long and 6,900 tons, USS Jacksonville was armed with sophisticated MK 48 advanced capability torpedoes and Tomahawk cruise missiles.

It’s uncertain what will happen to the boat after decommissioning.



