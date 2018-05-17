USS Stark memorial service honors fallen sailors

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A somber remembrance ceremony is being held at Naval Station Mayport on Thursday to honor sailors who were killed aboard the guided-missile frigate USS Stark 31 years ago.

On May 17, 1987, while on patrol in the Arabian Gulf, 37 sailors were killed when two Iraqi missiles hit the USS Stark. Despite the severe damage, the heroic efforts of the crew managed to save the ship.

The USS Stark was decommissioned at Naval Station Mayport in 1999.

Each year, surviving sailors from the 1987 crew of Stark and family members attend a special memorial service which features some of the events that occurred following the attack, both aboard the ship and at Naval Station Mayport.

The USS Stark monument was dedicated with the establishment of a memorial park in Mayport on Aug. 1, 1987.

