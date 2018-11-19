Van crashes into law office in Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - A van crashed into attorney John Phillips' Jacksonville Beach office location on Monday, police said.

It happened about 1 p.m. at the Law Office of John Phillips on Third Street North at Ninth Avenue North.

According to the Jacksonville Beach Police Department, the driver of the van had a medical issue, which caused him to lose control of the vehicle and crash into the building.

There were no injuries reported.

At last check, the Jacksonville Beach Fire Department was securing the building.

