Vehichle crash causes tanker fire

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The Gainesville Fire Department posted video to twitter of a large tanker fire that crews were able to extinguish early Sunday morning.

According to the post, a vehicle crash at 2000 NW 43rd Street caused the fire.

GFR, ACFR, GPD, ASO, and GRU have extinguished a fuel tanker fire at 2000 NW 43rd St. The Fire was caused by a vehicle crash. The crash is under investigation by GPD. Great effort to all the crews. pic.twitter.com/PCEiuGQfG5 — Gainesville Fire (@GFR1882) October 27, 2019

The Gainesville Police Department is still investigating the crash.

