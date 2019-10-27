News

Vehichle crash causes tanker fire

Gainesville Fire Department extinguished the flames

By Chloe Walker - Associate producer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The Gainesville Fire Department posted video to twitter of a large tanker fire that crews were able to extinguish early Sunday morning.

According to the post, a vehicle crash at 2000 NW 43rd Street caused the fire.

 

The Gainesville Police Department is still investigating the crash.

