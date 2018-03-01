Vehicles keep crashing into Jacksonville homeowner's fence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Drivers repeatedly crashing through the same Northside yard is worrying the homeowners. They are not only worried about the mess but the safety of their family and neighbors along Yellow Bluff Road.

The homeowner, Danielle Clark, wants the city to take action.

"The big issue here, is that it's in the same spot over and over and it's clearly not a freak accident," Clark said.

Clark and her husband's home backs up to Yellow Bluff Road. Their fence and yard are crashed into over and over and over again. Four times in less than two years, including the most recent incident Tuesday.

"(Tuesday's accident) is definitely the worst accident that we've seen yet," Clark said.

Clark is concerned for the safety of her family and neighbors.

Skid marks and plywood have become a frequent sight at the residence. The latest crash happened just days after the fence was repaired following a previous wreck.

So why do drivers keep crashing into the same spot? Sky4 flew over the area and found that Yellow Bluff Road is a straight, two-lane road with no major curves. Clark says she took a closer look and thinks the cause is the raised edge of the road that appears to be crumbling.

"People are driving too close to the edge at these high speeds and when they go off the road, they overcorrect and end up spinning out of control," Clark said.

Speed is also a factor. News4Jax took a radar gun and measured some drivers reaching nearly 60 miles per hour. Clark said that's slow compared with the speeds she witnessed in the 45 miles per hour zone. She said it's only a matter of time before another car plows into her yard.

"We're just scared to be outside or have our dogs outside. It's gotten ridiculous and I don't understand why it isn't seen as an issue with the city," Clark said.

Clark contacted the city's Traffic and Engineering Division last year about the issue. She's reached out several times since then and is frustrated that nothing has been done.

"Someone could die and it's a real issue and we shouldn't wait until that happens to do something about it," Clark said.

News4Jax reached out to the city for a response but had not received a response, as of Thursday afternoon.

