BALTIMORE, Md. - An animal shelter in Baltimore, Maryland shared a video of its workers slow dancing with puppies waking up from anesthesia after their surgeries.

The posting also says "We have the best team."

While there isn't really any evidence to support this helps the animals, workers like to think it's much better than waking up in a dark cage.

