Video captures great white shark off coast of Mayport

What a sight!

A great white shark was spotted Wednesday about 54 miles off the coast of Mayport.

Jeff Lageman, Capt. Steve Mullen and Capt. Kirk Waltz from "The Outdoors Show" Saturday morning on 1010 XL radio captured video of the great white shark and shared it with News4Jax.

They said the great white shark circled their boat for about 10 minutes while they were out fishing.

At times in the footage, a cobia can be seen swimming next to the great white shark.

Click the player above to watch their video.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.