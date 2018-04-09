Deputies seek car in Florida 'road rage' hit-and-run crash

SARASOTA COUNTY - The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office has released video in the hopes of finding a vehicle involved in road rage-fueled hit-and-run crash Sunday evening.

A witness filmed the incident on a camera phone and provided the recording to the Sheriff's Office, which has begun circulating it on YouTube and social media.

Here's how deputies described the episode:

"The video shows the victim riding a motorcycle traveling southbound. The motorcyclist changes lanes and drives alongside the Mazda where the motorcyclist appears to be in a dispute with the other driver. The video then shows the motorcyclist hit the window of the Mazda before the driver swerves, striking the motorcyclist and causing him to crash on the side of the road. The video was released on social media by a witness Sunday evening and is now being shared by detectives in hopes that someone can identify the suspect’s vehicle."

The Mazda appears to be grey with a large white decal on the back window, deputies say.

Anyone with information related to this incident, vehicle or possible driver is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 941-861-4317.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.