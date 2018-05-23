VIDEO: Cat clings for its life on roof of van traveling close to 60 MPH

NEBRASKA - If cats have nine lives... then this one definitely used up a couple on a recent trip.

A family caught the cat on camera as it clung to the roof of a van traveling 60 miles an hour down a Nebraska highway.

Fearing for the feline's life, they had to let the cat out of the bag

"I said, 'there's a cat on your roof,' and I keep saying, 'a cat on your roof.' Then she looks at me and she's like, 'oh my god.' She looks startled, and so immediately they slow down."

The family did not slow down to see what happened after the van pulled over, but we hope the feline is OK after its wild ride, People reports.

