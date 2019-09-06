VIDEO: Man catches stranger's cellphone while riding roller coaster

CATALONIA, Spain - This is one of those moments he will remember forever.

A video posted to YouTube, uploaded by Samuel Kempf (Sirsammy 15), on September 4 shows the moments a man catches a stranger's phone in mid-air.

Kempf said he was in Spain at Port Aventura on the shambhala ride when the unthinkable happened.

“I saw the person a few rows ahead drop their IPhone X," Kempf said. "Long story short I caught it.”

The roller coaster can reach up to 80 mph.

