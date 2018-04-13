VIDEO: Pair sought in string of Jacksonville burglaries

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office released a clip of home surveillance video Friday in the hopes of identifying two men involved in a recent string of burglaries.

The video shows two men, one clad in a neon traffic safety vest, enter a home through the front door and later waltz out the same way they came in, this time toting valuables including a flat-screen TV.

In a Facebook post Friday, the Sheriff's Office wrote investigators suspect the men have been traveling around in two sedans, silver and red in color, and committing burglaries.

"We believe they are not targeting a specific area and are asking everyone to be on alert and call in suspicious activity," the Facebook post went on to say.

Anyone with information about the identities or whereabouts of these two men is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at (904) 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 845-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.