VIDEO: Parents post warning after toddler climbs safety ladder

ATTLEBORO, Mass. - It was a scary moment for two parents in Massachusetts when they found their 2-year-old son climbing up a safety ladder attached to their pool.

When they made the unsettling discovery, they wanted to warn others. Their video shows that the safety feature used to help keep your children safe may not, in fact, be enough.

"So I’m posting this video after I found my 2 year old Cody trying to climb our pool ladder when it was closed and locked," Keith Wyman posted on Facebook. "I just got it with the new pool. Tonya and I stress you to watch your kids around pools. I will be buying a new type of ladder!"

Also, he quipped: "Kid has some serious upper body strength."

Accidentally drownings happen every year all over the world. Knowing that, the couple said they wanted to bring awareness to the subject in an effort to help prevent future tragedies.

