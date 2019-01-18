Video reveals interrogation after 7-year-old's shooting death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Video released from the State Attorney's Office provides a glimpse at the interrogation of a man charged in a shootout that led to the death of a 7-year-old girl at a Westside shopping plaza.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, Heidi Villanueva was hit and killed during the shootout. Abrion price is charged with felony murder, armed robbery, armed burglary and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The video shows Price being questioned by police about the shooting. He's one of three people facing charges related to the shootout, which investigators said was the result of a botched robbery

Through the first 40 minutes of the video, Price maintains he never had a gun because he is a convicted felon, recently released from prison.

"What the (expletive) do I look like," Price is heard questioning. "I'm fresh out of prison and I've been out three months."

Price has pleaded not guilty to his charges. He remains in jail awaiting trial. Two other men, Trevonte Phoenix and Stanley Harris, are also awaiting trial.

