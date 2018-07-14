Video of fight at Washington Heights Apartments raising concerns

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A frightening video of a group of women fighting, using hammers, guns, bleach and knives, is making its way around social media.

Police said the fight happened in Northwest Jacksonville at the Washington Heights Apartments on Thursday night.

The group of women was caught on video fighting in the parking lot of the apartment complex, according to police. In another video, a woman is seen getting out of a car, and then multiple gunshots are heard.

A man, who identified himself as Mr. Williams, said it's upsetting to watch the violence at his apartment complex.

"That was surprising, because they're supposed to be an example for the young kids," Williams said.

According to the police report, a witness told officers they were too late and those involved in the fight left before they got there. The report shows that police tried to speak to witnesses and victims, but no one would come forward.

"It was just chaotic," one person said. "Just out of control."

RAW: Fight breaks out at Washington Heights

Williams said unfortunately, fights are common in Washington Heights.

"It's gone down several times, mostly in the summertime when kids don't have anything to do and they're driven to a negative direction," Williams said.

Williams has lived in Washington Heights his entire life and wants the violence to end.

News4Jax has reached out to Millennia Housing, the company that owns Washington Heights, but has not heard back as of Friday.

Police said no suspects have been named and no arrests have been made in connection with the fight.

Anyone with any information about the crime is urged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

