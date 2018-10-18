Video shows woman abandon friend's toddler on Texas doorstep

SPRING, Texas - Surveillance video that shows a Texas woman leave a friend’s toddler alone on a stranger’s doorstep is going viral after authorities posted the clip on social media.

The child’s father told News4Jax sister station KPRC-TV that the woman seen in the video is a family friend who meant to drop the boy off at home, but mistakenly left him at the wrong house.

It happened about 8 p.m. Wednesday night in Spring, Texas. A woman dialed 911 after she heard a knock at her door and then found a 2-year-old boy standing on her doorstep by himself.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the child’s mother planned to take him to his father’s, but she ended up in the hospital. Instead, she asked a friend to drop her boy off.

The video shows the unnamed friend rush up to the doorstep carrying the child by his arm. She can be seen ringing the doorbell and banging on the door, but then she runs off and leaves him behind.

Authorities have identified the woman and plan to interview her about what happened, according to KPRC’s report. She could potentially face a child of child endangerment.

The child was not hurt. He was been taken into custody by Child Protective Services.

