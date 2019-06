WASHINGTON, N.C. - Well, you don't see this every day.

John Carney Edwards in North Carolina captured an act that would make some cringe.

A snake was spotted chowing down on a fish at Backwater Jacks Restaurant in Washington, North Carolina.

The fish is seen slithering out of the water on a dock, trying to consume the fish.

The video posted on Facebook is getting some attention, as you could imagine.

