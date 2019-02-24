VIDEO: Teen falls through gym skylight during wrestling tournament

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A teenager fell through the skylight of a high school gymnasium Friday evening in Gainesville during a district wrestling tournament, according to a parent who caught the scary moments on cellphone video.

Sharyn Gonzalez said her son, a Fleming Island High School sophomore, was competing in one of the final matches of the District 1-3A tournament at Buchholz High School when a young man came tumbling down through the high ceiling of the gym.

Gonzalez had been recording her son's match and the corner of the video captures the end of the fall when the teen slams into the floor along with debris from the ceiling that scatters onto people nearby.

She said everyone in the gym was startled.

“We just started hearing some cracking sounds. A couple people thought it sounded a little like gunshots. I didn't think that, but all of a sudden you just see this boy fall from the ceiling through the skylight,” Gonzalez told News4Jax on Sunday.

The extent of the boy's injuries was unclear, but Gonzalez said an ambulance and the police were called, and she hung around to make sure rescue workers and officers could see her video, in case it helped with the boy's treatment or the investigation.

“A friend of mine -- her son also wrestles -- she’s a paramedic and she tried to help but the trainers, they said they had it handled. They didn’t really want the help. But she could see from the way he had a bulge on his back that his back was probably broken,” Gonzalez said. “I'm sure with the impact, because of the way he fell on his legs, I mean, I’m not a doctor, but I’m sure it was more than just his back.”

She said all the families who were in the gym have been wondering about the teen's condition and hoping that he's OK.

Gonzalez said there was at least one person up on the roof looking down through the hole left in the ceiling after it happened. She said personnel at the school indicated the teen who fell was a Buchholz student not involved in the wrestling tournament.

Gonzalez said no one seemed to know why the teen or anyone with him would have been on the roof of the gym. She said she and her son realized later that the incident could have been even worse if the teen had fallen onto someone below and injured that person as well.

The Alachua County Sheriff's Office indicated more information about the incident will be released later this week.

“It's just a question that we all have. Why was he up there? Is he OK? We don’t know anything,” Gonzalez said. “I know some of our boys were really shaken up when they saw the fall. We've checked on them. Everybody seems to be doing OK now, but I know there were some that we had heard that were pretty distraught when it happened.”

Despite the strange turn of events, Fleming Island set a school record in the district match, Gonzalez said.

