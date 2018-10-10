Video: Thieves steal puppy from Texas woman's front yard

MESQUITE, Texas - Police in Texas are searching for two men who stole a 10-week-old French mastiff puppy from the owner’s fenced yard.

Ivy Bordeaux posted the video on Facebook in hopes that someone would recognized the two. Bordeaux told News4Jax she is hoping the puppy is in the Lubbock area.

The owner, of the adorable puppy named Chipper, says two Hispanic males were caught on video Saturday pulling up to her house. Both men got out of the car when one reached over her fence and grabbed the puppy.

They drove off in a black Cadillac SUV/Crossover.

She posted the video on Facebook which read:

"Here is the video of the theft of my puppy. He is a 10 week old, red, dogue de bordeaux named "Chipper". This happened in Mesquite, TX. Thieves might have possible ties to Lubbock or Amarillo. $500 reward for information leading to safe return of "Chipper". Please contact Mesquite PD if you have any solid leads."

The video has gone viral with over 300,000 shares.

