Video: Thieves swipe kids' swimming pool out of family's backyard

OMAHA, NE - A five-year-old boy in Nebraska is missing his inflatable swimming pool. The family's security camera recorded two thieves stealing it right out of their backyard.

It happened on father's day in the middle of the afternoon. One smiling backyard burglar spies this swimming pool.

"I actually had it notified on my phone and actually saw the whole thing live on my phone," Brandon Turner, the Homeowner, said.

Cameras record the entire kiddie pool caper.

"Really? Really? That's all I could think of.. Was just... Really?," Turner said.

Turner said he was at the zoo with his kids at the time.

The video shows the first pool prowler can't lift it on her own, so she calls in reinforcement. Together the thieves drain the water from the pool, making it easier to carry away.

"I just think it's crazy people would do something like that in just, broad daylight."

Now Alex and his older sister Abby find other ways to keep entertained in the backyard.

"It's one thing to steal from another person because you believe you need that... It's another thing to steal from children that's their happiness right there," brandon turner said.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.