ST. LOUIS - A man in Missouri says he will "never talk smack on Chevy ever again" after he watched a Good Samaritan help pull out two 18-wheelers stuck in snow and ice in Saint Louis Friday night.

Adam Bosler, who recorded this video, says his 18-wheeler weighs around 30-thousand pounds without any load.

This just goes to show the power of a pick-up truck and a random act of kindness.

