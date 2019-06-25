Vigil held 1 year after shooting death of father

Vigil remembers Leon Bennett one year after his death

MAYPORT, Fla. - A vigil was held one year after the shooting death of a father of two in Jacksonville Beach.

The shooting early June 24, 2018, left family and friends mourning the loss of 23-year-old Leon Bennett.

On Monday evening, they threw flowers into the river at Mayport in his honor.

Bennett was shot during a brawl that unfolded near the Jacksonville Beach bars after a night out with friends and his girlfriend. He later died.

Two men have been charged in connection with the case, with Jose Lebron sentenced after pleading guilty to evidence tampering. Shaquille Walker also faces charges. Neither has been charged with Bennett's murder.

None of that brings Bennett back to his family.

"It’s been really, really rough going back and forth to court, things like that. It’s been really rough," Bennett's mother, Rhonda Kelly, told News4Jax on Monday night. "We’re still grieving. All of us are still grieving, including myself."

Kelly pours out her heart on Bennett’s children, a 3-year-old and a toddler, who is about a year and a half old.

