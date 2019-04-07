Vigil held for Mayport man believed to have been killed

MAYPORT, Fla. - The family of 26-year-old Dylan McCurdy is mourning the loss of their loved one whose body was found beside a road in a Mayport neighborhood Monday.

"We just need to know who did this to Dylan. We have the right as a family to find out exactly who did this and bring them to justice," said McCurdy's father, Bruce McCurdy.

Detectives first thought Dylan McCurdy died in a hit-and-run crash but the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says evidence at the scene indicated foul play was involved and his death is now being investigated as a murder.

His family held a vigil Sunday and are heartbroken. They said Dylan McCurdy was supposed to begin a new job as a painter at a shipyard the day he was found dead.

Now, they want justice.

"He would do anything for anybody, and this is what it cost him to be thrown on the road," said Dylan's McCurdy's mother, Fay McCurdy.

The McCurdys are leaning on each other to get through the tragedy. They're also demanding answers on why their son's body was left on the side of the road.

"It put a mark on our family, and (we) will take it to our grave," Bruce McCurdy said.

The pain, and grief of losing Dylan McCurdy is something that his father said he can’t comprehend.

Police are investigating but have not announced any suspects. If you have any information about the homicide, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS (8477).

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with burial costs. If you would like to donate, click here.

