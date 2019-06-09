Vigil held for woman killed at Westside home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Loved ones of a Jacksonville mother who was murdered at her Westside home are remembering her Saturday night.

Police said Shirley Blakely was killed Wednesday. Meanwhile, her family has been trying to cope with losing her.

Blakely's loved ones are praying for strength. She was a wife, a mother, a sister and a grandmother who was loved by so many, and that love could be seen Saturday night as people showed up in numbers to remember her. They lit candles and shared memories, and you could barely spot a dry eye.

"It's just hard because she never bothered anybody, and that just hurt me in the inside, but God going to handle it," said her granddaughter, Miksha Taylor.

The 54-year-old was killed Wednesday during an attack at her home. It's still unclear how Blakely died and exactly who killed her, but her loved ones want to know why.

"She's one of those one in a million, those people who you can never find or pay somebody to make," said Kayla Orr, a friend of the family. "She was irreplaceable. I love her with everything I got in me."

A real family gem is gone too soon, but as balloons were released, they made sure Blakely knows how much she will always be loved.

News4Jax spoke with Blakely's husband, who said it's still just too hard for him to talk at this time.

