Vigil remembers UNF student among 4 killed in crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Friends and loved ones honored the memory of a University of North Florida student who was one of four young adults from Jacksonville killed in a crash in Gilchrist County earlier this month.

A vigil for Hayden Raulerson was held Monday night on the university campus on the city's Southside.

Raulerson, 21, graduated from Sandalwood High School and was a member of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity at UNF.

News4Jax spoke to his fraternity's president, Seth Pearson, who remembered Raulerson as a kind young man.

"The kid was goofy, fun, loving, selfless as they come. He would never hesitate to help a brother out when it came to anything. He was very selfless and he loved all of us individually," Pearson said. "It was the small acts of kindness and, you know, just genuine care for his brothers that really set him apart. That is what his legacy was to us. He was a brother that cared for each and every one of us very dearly and he would do anything for us."

The deadly crash happened the afternoon of June 9 in Gilchrist County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a Chevrolet Impala collided with a Ford Explorer at the intersection of U.S. 129 and County Road 340 in the town of Bell.

Four people riding in the Impala -- Raulerson, 18-year-old Cameron Bell, 19-year-old Isabella Garcia and 20-year-old Alysia Littlejohn -- died in the crash, troopers said. None of the occupants of the Impala were wearing seat belts, according to the FHP report.

Troopers said a fifth person in the Impala, 20-year-old Blake Delapaz, was taken to UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville in critical condition. Troopers said the driver of the SUV was the only one in her vehicle and was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The Highway Patrol continues to investigate what factors led to the crash. The FHP report said it is unclear who was driving the Impala.

