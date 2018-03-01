Man injured in apparent road-rage shooting on I-295

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was injured in an apparent road-rage shooting late Thursday afternoon on a highway on Jacksonville's Westside, authorities said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said it happened about 4:15 p.m. during a dispute between two drivers on Interstate 295 near the off-ramp to Normandy Boulevard.

According to police, a man driving north on I-295 was shot in the back by the driver of a newer model gray or silver Cadillac that was traveling behind him.

The bullet went through the trunk before hitting the man. He was able to pull off at the Normandy Boulevard exit and then taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Detectives said they're searching for the shooter and the Cadillac. It's unclear if the two drivers knew each other.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

