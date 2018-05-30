Viral: Couple surprises each other with double proposal

How do you know when it's true love? When you decide to propose at the exact same time!

That's what happened to Becky McCabe and Jessa Gillaspie.

The couple was at the Memphis Zoo Friday night when McCabe dropped to one knee, pulled out a ring and asked Gillaspie to marry her.

Instead of answering, Gillaspie searched through her purse and presented a ring to McCabe.

The couple posted the video to Facebook where it's now gone viral.

Gillaspie later posted an update saying she was overwhelmed by the positive response.

Copyright CNN