Viral: Newborn daughter of fallen hero held by soldiers in heartwarming photo

The daughter of a fallen soldier is going viral after a heartwarming picture began circulating on Facebook.

The newborn's picture, shared by Pinehurst Photography, shows the daughter of Army Specialist Chris Harris being held by members of the 82nd Airborne -- the men and women who bravely fought alongside in Afghanistan, ABC11 reports.

The photo caption reads: "Sometimes all we need to soothe our soul and ease our burdens is the loving hand of a friend gently touching our heart and lifting us towards love.”

Click here to see more photos from the photoshoot.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.