Viral post raises awareness for autism with blue Halloween buckets

A mother is bringing awareness to autism this Halloween one post at a time.

Omairis Taylor took to Facebook to explain that her 3-year-old has autism and is not always verbal, so Halloween can be hard and confusing for him.

She is now bringing attention to trick-or-treaters with blue pumpkins, in hopes people will understand they may not get the usual reaction they see on October 31.

"My son is 3 years old and has autism," the post said. "He is nonverbal. Last year houses will wait for him to say TRICK OR TREAT in order for him to get a piece of candy and there I go explaining the situation for the next 5 blocks. This year we will be trying the BLUE BUCKET to signify he has autism. Please allow him(or anyone with a BLUE BUCKET) to enjoy this day and don't worry I'll still say TRICK OR TREAT for him, ill get my mom candy tax later 😁. This holiday is hard enough without any added stress. Thank you in advance."

This is different from the Teal Pumpkin Project, which raises awareness for food allergies during Halloween.

She said she hopes everyone will spread the word and get the blue bucket message out there for Autism Awareness and acceptance this Halloween.

