Virginia murder suspect waives extradition from Jacksonville

Darryl Faine waived his right to be taken back to Virginia to face a charge of second-degree murder.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man wanted in connection with a shooting death in Virginia three years ago waived his extradition from Jacksonville on Monday

Darryl Faine, 54, was arrested by U.S. marshals last week during a traffic stop on a charge of second-degree murder in the shooting death of a 26-year-old woman.

Faine had been on the run for years. Investigators say he used the alias Carl Jones while working at a furniture store in Jacksonville.

He's accused of killing Monique Landis. Faine also faces charges of reckless handling of a firearm by a felon.

U.S. marshals say he's not a typical person who gets in trouble with the law.

"He's not our typical fugitive. He's particularly not the typical homicide fugitive. One day he's wearing a suit and tie, working for furniture sales management, and the next, he's running from a murder charge."

Investigators say Faine worked under-the-table jobs while bouncing between homes in Jacksonville.

The U.S. Marshals Service traced Faine to New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia and finally to Jacksonville, where he was arrested.

Faine will be held in the Duval County jail until Virginia authorities can arrange to transport him back for prosecution.

