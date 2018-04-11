Voting on the future of Southbank high-rise 'The District'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A vote could soon make or break plans for 'The District', a large-scale development project on the Southbank.

The Downtown Investment Authority board is voting Wednesday on whether to spend as much as $26.4 million to investments at the site.

It sits on the banks of the St. Johns River, next to the Duval County school board building.

If approved the project would house the first hotel to be locally built on the St. Johns Rivers since 2001.

The Downtown Investment Authority hopes to turn a 30-acre field on the Southbank into ‘The District’. It would bring residences, a hotel, retail and office space, and a 125-slip marina to the area.

If approved the developer, Elements of Jacksonville would use its own money to buy the land for $18 million from JEA.

The city would spend as much as $26 million for investments on public areas like riverfront bulkhead and extension of the Riverwalk.

The developer would get up to $56 million on property tax rebates over a 20 year period.

Some councilbmembers are already asking if taxpayers would be footing too much of the bill.

“This is very typical of other developments where we have granted incentives for a major development. This is a Rev Grant and the revenue is based on it being built,” said city councilman Bill Gulliford.

Gulliford hopes if it is built, The District will see success.

“I think it has great benefit to the community, ultimately it will be a tax generator. More importantly it will encourage more development downtown which is critical if we are ever going to have a downtown,” said Gulliford.

If the Downtown Investment Authority board signs off, the City Council would have the final vote in June.

