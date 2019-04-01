Walgreens testing tobacco-free stores

Walgreens is testing tobacco-free stores in the U.S. after being pressured by regulators and investors.

But the company says it will continue to sell tobacco products at most of its stores around the nation. But the products are not as visible in most stores.

Walgreens is selling smoking cessation programs. Employees are encouraged to tell customers who buy tobacco products about the program.

Rival CVS stopped selling cigarettes back in 2014.

