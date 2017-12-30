Seeking answers in deaths of parents, baby

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Family and friends of two adults and their baby daughter who died in their home earlier this month were joined by community activists Saturday for a prayer and a walk through the Arlington neighborhood looking for answers.

Jacksonville firefighters found the bodies of Ariyan Johnson, her fiancé, Quasean Trotter, and their 11-month old daughter, Arielle, Dec. 12 in their home on India Avenue, south of the Arlington Expressway.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue found that a Christmas tree had caught fire and burned, but Jacksonville Sheriff's Office homicide investigators found evidence of forced entry to the home. Police later said Johnson and Trotter where shot. The baby may have died from smoke inhalation.

MAD DADS (Men Against Destruction - Defending Against Drugs and Social Disorder) led the walk, focused on this and other crimes that have plagued the community.

"The hope is someone down these streets knows something," said Johanna Hall, a relative. "A dream and we want to wake up (but) we can’t wake up from it. It is because we didn’t only lose one person. We lost three at the same time."

Friends and MAD DADS canvassed the area, block by block, hoping someone who didn’t feel comfortable talking to police might open up to them.

"We’ve been door-to-door, knocking, asking for anyone with any information to please come forward," Donald Foy of MAD DADS said. "In these crimes, someone knows something."

Anyone that has any information that could help solve the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward.



