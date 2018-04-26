Walmart customer goes viral after asking for help using intercom

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. - After waiting for what seemed like forever, this Kentucky man decided to take matters into his own hands.

Forrest Hunter was waiting to buy his hunting license, but there were no workers around to help, WKYT reports.

After he became impatient, Hunter picked up the intercom and called for assistance himself.

"Customer needs assistance in sporting goods, please. I'm the customer," he said.

The Facebook video has been viewed more than 3.2 million times.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.