Walmart loss prevention officer stops pair from kidnapping child

FORT WORTH - A loss prevention officer from Texas prevented a man and woman from kidnapping a child from Walmart, 21 CBS reports.

A man and woman tried to snatch the child from a cart, police said. But before they could, an employee saw what was happening and stepped in, saving the child.

Reports show the child was not injured.

The pair was able to run and took off in a red SUV.

Police are now searching for the couple and are seeking information about their whereabouts.

