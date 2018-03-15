Walmart temporarily suspends gun sales to adjust to new Florida law

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Walmart has temporarily cleared the gun cases of its stores in Florida while the company updates its systems to comply with the state's new law requiring a three-day waiting period to buy a rifle.

After asking a Walmart spokesman why all guns were removed from its store on Blanding Boulevard in Orange Park, the company sent News4Jax a statement:

As a retailer that takes seriously its obligation to be a responsible seller of firearms we have temporarily suspended the sale of firearms in Florida to update our systems to comply with the recent change in state law. We expect to complete the system update and resume sales as soon as possible.”

In addition to complying with the law Gov. Rick Scott signed last week, Walmart has said will raise the age to 21 for all gun and ammunition sales in all its U.S. stores.

