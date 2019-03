Walmart to end Savings Catcher program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Walmart will discontinue the Savings Catcher program that's available to app users. When customers checked out with Walmart Pay they could submit their receipt and Savings Catcher would scan local competitors. If a lower price was found, the customers would get the difference in a gift card.

In an email to Savings Catcher user, Walmart states it learned that Walmart's prices win most often.

Here's the text of the entire email.

"Dear Customer,



"Here at Walmart, we've always been committed to providing you with low prices every day, so you and your family can save money and live better. Savings Catcher, which compares nationally advertised prices through submitted receipts, was designed to catch occasions when a competitor’s price on a particular item was found to be lower than what you paid for it at Walmart.



"What we've learned through Savings Catcher is that our efforts to lower prices up front on thousands of items across our stores is working. Walmart's prices win most often when you submit your receipts, which tells us that the program's intent has been met.



"That's why we have decided to discontinue the Savings Catcher receipt submission, effective May 14, 2019. After May 14, you will no longer be able to submit your Walmart Pay eReceipts to Savings Catcher. But don’t worry, the money you have on your Savings Catcher eGift Card will remain yours to spend until you're ready to use it.



"We want to thank you for your loyalty and your participation in the program. We'll continue to work hard to offer you features and services that deliver on our promise to save you time and money—whether you're shopping in our stores or online at Walmart.com."

