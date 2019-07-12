Walmart to hold Teacher Appreciation Event on Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Walmart is hosting a Teacher Appreciation Event to thank educators and help them save money.

The event will be held on Saturday, July 13 at Jacksonville, Orange Park, Middleburg and Palatka locations.

Teachers will receive free goodie bags, snacks & other fun activities!

Those planning to attend will need to bring their teacher ID or school e-mail address in order to participate.

The first 300 teachers at each participating store will get a goodie bag with freebies from Crayola, 3M, Bic, Fiskars and more.

The event is taking place from 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Click HERE to see a list of participating stores.

The Facebook event page for the Normandy Boulevard location said: "T-H-A-N-K Y-O-U Teachers! We're celebrating you and all your hard work! Join us this weekend for a special Teacher's Only Event complete with cake, ice cream, cold drinks, photo booths, and goodie bags galore. The first 300 teachers at every store will receive a goodie bag with treats from Crayola, 3M, Bic, Fiskars and more! Please bring your teacher ID or email address."

