Want an alternative to Starbucks? Try these 10 Jacksonville coffee shops

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - On Tuesday, more than 8,000 Starbucks in the U.S. will close so that its employees can undergo diversity-bias training after a viral video showed two black men getting arrested at a Starbucks in Philadelphia because the store manager called police on them.

Their crime? Waiting in the coffee shop for a business meeting and asking to use the bathroom without purchasing a frappuccino or cake pop.

The incident immediately caused major backlash on social media, protests in Philadelphia began to pop up left and right and calls to boycott Starbucks poured in. This injustice was not going to go by unnoticed.

Starbucks responded with the racial-bias training for its 175,000 employees. While we don’t know if the training will do any good, Starbucks is addressing the issue head-on.

While devoted Starbucks customers may fret that they can’t get their caffeine fix May 29, there are loads of local coffee shops in the Jacksonville area that will gladly make you a cup of coffee, and it will probably taste a little bit better than any chain coffee.

--------

Bold Bean Coffee Roasters

Bold Bean Coffee Roasters is your one-stop shop for everything coffee. With three locations and a variety of flavors of coffee, this place is like paradise. 869 Stockton St., Jacksonville.

The Coffee Grinder

Nothing better than the fresh smell of coffee with a mix of electronic music to get you through your day. The Coffee Grinder has all that, plus more. A live DJ performs three days a week. 9834 Old Baymeadows Road, Jacksonville.

Urban Grind Coffee Company

You’ll feel right at home with the wide selection of coffee, yummy snacks and refreshing smoothies. 5 W. Bay St., Jacksonville.

Sippers Coffeehouse

Tea latte* A post shared by Sippers Coffeehouse (@sippers_coffeehouse) on Oct 4, 2017 at 12:59am PDT

Sip on something delicious at Sippers Coffeehouse. They also have a wide range of gluten-free snacks that look divine. 7643 Gate Parkway, Jacksonville.

Vagabond Coffee Co.

Founded in 2014, Vagabond is simply trying to provide a great cup of joe in a fantastic atmosphere. We like to think they succeeded. 934 Edgewood Ave S., Jacksonville.

BREW Five Points

Did someone say craft beer and coffee? BREW Five Points is bringing you just that in the heart of Historic Five Points. 1024 Park St., Jacksonville.

Social Grounds Coffee

Social Grounds Coffee has a mission, and that is to serve coffee with a purpose. If you’re an activist at heart and love coffee, this place is for you. 1712 Main St. N., Jacksonville.

Brass Tacks Coffee

Roasted coffee never smelled so good! Make sure you try their cold brew. It’s chillingly delicious. 4352-01 Southside Blvd., Jacksonville.

Alyona’s Coffee

Need your coffee on the go? Hit up the drive-thru at Alyona’s Coffee and save yourself some time on that commute to work in the morning. 7850 Atlantic Blvd., Jacksonville.

Cafe Veneto

If you’re looking for a coffee shop that is quaint and friendly, look no further. You will feel at home at Cafe Veneto. 9898 Lantern St. No. 1, Jacksonville.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.