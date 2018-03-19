'Brief' chase: Fugitive arrested in only his underwear, deputies say

FLAGER COUNTY, Fla. - A 25-year-old Palm Coast man turned a routine warrant service into a foot chase Monday morning after he ran from authorities in only his underwear, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said Eric Ferrante ran from his Bird of Paradise home about 8:30 a.m. and was seen jumping a fence.

Deputies and a K-9 unit searched for Ferrante, who was wearing only a pair of blue boxer briefs, and found him about an hour later. They said he was hiding in a bush.

A warrant for Ferrante's arrest revoked his bond from an earlier burglary arrest, deputies said.

He was most recently arrested March 8 on charges of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Ferrante has an arrest history dating back to 2014 that includes burglary, drug and failure to appear charges.

“A warrant service became a foot chase because he decided to run,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “If you run from us, you’ll only go to jail tired and with more charges. Our deputies and communications center did a great job tracking him and taking him into custody without any injuries.”

Ferrante will be booked on the charges from the warrant and for resisting arrest without violence, deputies said.

