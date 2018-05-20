Warning for those living with someone who has Alzheimer's

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - A warning to families with elderly relatives. There have been multiple cases in Jacksonville recently where elderly people have wandered off and disappeared. In some of those cases, the missing people were said to have forms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease.

The most recent case involved Richard Barrineau, 82. Authorities say he drove away from his Arlington home Saturday evening and was found Sunday morning on Belfort Road.

The incident came less than two weeks after the Sheriff's Office alerted us to the case of 61-year-old Donald Lee Smith. He had disappeared but was eventually found.

.@JSOPIO is glad to announce, thanks to a citizen's tip, Donald Lee Smith has been located safe in the 103rd Street and Jammes Road area. Thanks to all for the RTs and assistance in bringing him back home to family. #JSO #Jax pic.twitter.com/mSoiNdi1sQ — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) May 12, 2018

Then there was this tweet by JSO's public information officer, who she spotted a missing woman wandering onto Interstate 10. She pulled over and helped her.

After working all day and driving home, I spotted #missing Michelle Cropper walking onto I-10 from Roosevelt Blvd. I got where I could turn around and was able to make contact with her. This is why we do what we do. She is safe and will be reunited with her family soon. 💙 pic.twitter.com/Qs3uQFdcNt — Melissa Bujeda (@MelissaBujeda) May 8, 2018

Michelle Branham, with the Alzheimer's Association, says this is quite common in patients with Alzheimer's or signs of dementia. It's called wandering.

"Families that are handling Alzheimer's or any related dementia like Alzheimer's, wandering really can be a significant issue. It depends on the person living with the disease. We teach families for free and work with them in education programs and support groups," Branham said.

In the case of Barrineau, the Alzheimer's Association reminds families to need to keep an eye on keys.

"Get rid of key elements. I wouldn't put keys out or leave them out," Branham said.

A couple of other things Branham recommends is always locking doors and installing an alarm system so a caregiver knows if a door is ever opened.

If you need information on dealing with a family member who may have signs of dementia or Alzheimer's there's a 24-hour helpline. The number is 1-800-272-3900.

