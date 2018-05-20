News

Warning for those living with someone who has Alzheimer's

Number of missing persons cases increases

By Scott Johnson - Reporter, Jason Mealey - Producer/assignment editor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - A warning to families with elderly relatives. There have been multiple cases in Jacksonville recently where elderly people have wandered off and disappeared. In some of those cases, the missing people were said to have forms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease.

The most recent case involved Richard Barrineau, 82. Authorities say he drove away from his Arlington home Saturday evening and was found Sunday morning on Belfort Road.

05-20-18 MISSING MAN MAP_1526829651187.JPG.jpg

The incident came less than two weeks after the Sheriff's Office alerted us to the case of 61-year-old Donald Lee Smith. He had disappeared but was eventually found.

Then there was this tweet by JSO's public information officer, who she spotted a missing woman wandering onto Interstate 10. She pulled over and helped her.

Michelle Branham, with the Alzheimer's Association, says this is quite common in patients with Alzheimer's or signs of dementia. It's called wandering.

"Families that are handling Alzheimer's or any related dementia like Alzheimer's, wandering really can be a significant issue. It depends on the person living with the disease. We teach families for free and work with them in education programs and support groups," Branham said.

In the case of Barrineau, the Alzheimer's Association reminds families to need to keep an eye on keys.

"Get rid of key elements. I wouldn't put keys out or leave them out," Branham said.

A couple of other things Branham recommends is always locking doors and installing an alarm system so a caregiver knows if a door is ever opened.

If you need information on dealing with a family member who may have signs of dementia or Alzheimer's there's a 24-hour helpline. The number is 1-800-272-3900.

