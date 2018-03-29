Warning for Jacksonville airport travelers to arrive early

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Expect big crowds if you’re traveling this holiday weekend.

The Jacksonville International Airport is warning travelers to factor in extra time and plan for large crowds Thursday morning.

Tips to Get Through the Airport Faster

Check in before you get to the airport

If possible, go paperless and have your boarding pass ready on your phone- this way you can skip the line at the counter and head straight for TSA if you’re not checking a bag

Download your airline’s mobile app—it’ll keep you up to date on flight delays or last minute gate changes if you’re tight on time.

If you’re traveling with gifts this holiday weekend, keep them unwrapped- If TSA needs to inspect your presents, they may need to open them up which will hold up the line.

Travelers are urged to arrive two hours prior to their departure to allow enough time to navigate through the airport.





